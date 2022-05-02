Meet The Attys Arguing Tax Filing Case At Conn. High Court

By Clarice Silber · May 2, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT

The Connecticut Supreme Court is set to hear Seramonte Associates LLC v. Town of Hamden on Wednesday, a case brought by a real estate owner who says the town improperly imposed...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Featured Stories

Absence Of Impact Study On EU Min. Tax Widely Knocked Todd Buell

Todd Buell
Senior Tax Correspondent

Business interests and advocates for tax fairness are protesting the absence of an impact assessment for a draft European Union law th... (more story)

High Court Austin Decision May Signal Billboard Tax Review Maria Koklanaris

Maria Koklanaris
Senior Tax Correspondent

A U.S. Supreme Court decision concerning the regulation of digital billboards depending on where they are located could portend that t... (more story)

Small Districts Caught In Fallout From Fla. Battle With Disney No Photo Available

Carolina Bolado

Florida legislators may have had Disney in their crosshairs when they passed a law dissolving some special districts in the state, but... (more story)