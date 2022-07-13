Texas Atty Ordered To Provide Bank Info In $115M Debt Case

By Rae Ann Varona · July 13, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT

A bankruptcy judge on Wednesday allowed a former Texas lawyer accused of stealing over $100 million in client funds a budget to last until a hearing next week but ordered him...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Chris Pettit & Associates, P.C.

Case Number

5:22-bk-50591

Court

Texas Western

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

June 01, 2022

Featured Stories

Banking Reform Might Chill Affordable Housing Investment No Photo Available

Valentina Pasquali

A proposed rule the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency published in May to... (more story)

Top 5 International Tax Cases Of 2022: Midyear Report No Photo Available

David Hansen
Tax Correspondent

Significant international tax rulings during the first half of 2022 invalidated IRS regulations for skipping the public comment requir... (more story)

Top Federal Tax Policies Of 2022: Midyear Report No Photo Available

Asha Glover

In a year filled with economic uncertainty, Congress has so far focused its efforts on retirement reform and negotiating major compone... (more story)