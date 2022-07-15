Mo. Commission Cuts $13M KC Marriott Land Value By Half

By Chuck Slothower · July 15, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT

A more than $13 million Kansas City airport parcel with a 384-room Marriott hotel was overvalued, the Missouri State Tax Commission ruled Friday, slashing the value by more than half following...

