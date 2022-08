Senate Cannabis Bill May Give Some Cos. A Competitive Edge

By Andrew Kline, Barak Cohen, Tommy Tobin and Jasmine Wetherell ·

On July 21, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act was introduced by sponsoring Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and co-sponsors Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Patty...

To view the full article, register now.