Taxation With Representation: Freshfields, Cravath, Kirkland

By Zak Kostro ·

In this week's Taxation With Representation, eBay agreed to buy TCGplayer, OpenText Corp. will acquire Micro Focus International PLC, Lux Vending LLC will merge with GSR II Meteora Acquisitions, and Richemont said it's...

To view the full article, register now.