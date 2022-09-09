New York Man Admits Accepting Bribes From Subcontractors

By Faith Williams · September 9, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT

A New York man pled guilty to bribery Friday in federal court in Brooklyn, admitting to accepting $500,000 from subcontractors while working as a manager for a company that sells warranties...

Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Djurasevic

Case Number

1:21-cr-00551

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

October 29, 2021

