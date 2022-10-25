Pa. Court OKs Settlement In Allstate Sales Tax Class Action

By Emily Enfinger · October 25, 2022, 1:39 PM EDT

A Pennsylvania federal court approved a class action settlement over the reimbursement of sales tax to customers with leased vehicles that were totaled....

Case Information

Case Title

ERBY v. ALLSTATE FIRE AND CASUALTY INS. CO.

Case Number

2:18-cv-04944

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Insurance

Date Filed

November 14, 2018

