Pa. Court OKs Settlement In Allstate Sales Tax Class Action

By Emily Enfinger · October 25, 2022, 1:39 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
ERBY v. ALLSTATE FIRE AND CASUALTY INS. CO.
2:18-cv-04944
Pennsylvania Eastern
Contract: Insurance
November 14, 2018
Leslie A. Pappas
A cryptocurrency company sues over social media slurs, a celebrity rapper feuds with a distiller over cognac, and a "no glasses" 3D te... (more story)
Todd BuellSenior Tax Correspondent
Italy's newly installed prime minister is expected to back the outgoing government's commitment to a globally agreed-upon minimum tax ... (more story)
Stephen K. CooperEditor-at-Large
From a look at IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig's plans once he leaves the agency to nominations for pending tax jobs at Treasury, here's... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.