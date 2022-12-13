'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Wants Defamation Case Tossed

By Peter McGuire · December 13, 2022, 2:51 PM EST

Former reality TV star Todd Chrisley has asked a federal court to throw out a defamation suit against him just as he and his wife Julie Chrisley received orders to report...

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Chrisley et al

Case Number

1:19-cr-00297

Court

Georgia Northern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

August 13, 2019

Case Title

Doherty-Heinze v. Chrisley

Case Number

3:22-cv-00172

Court

Georgia Northern

Nature of Suit

Assault Libel & Slander

Date Filed

September 22, 2022

