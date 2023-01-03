Riding Circuit: January's Notable Appellate Arguments
By Jess Krochtengel · January 3, 2023, 4:01 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
By Jess Krochtengel · January 3, 2023, 4:01 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Damian Stinnie v. Richard Holcomb
Appellate - 4th Circuit
3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes
July 09, 2021
United States and Exchange Com v. Ahmed
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
1850 STATUTES-Secur Comm Exchange
July 09, 2021
United States and Exchange Com v. Ahmed
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
2850 STATUTES-Secur Comm Exchange
July 14, 2021
Exxon Mobil Corporation v. Corporacion CIMEX, S.A. (Cuba), et al
Appellate - DC Circuit
3890 Other Statutory Actions
November 03, 2021
Appellate - Federal Circuit
899 Admin Proc Act/Rvw Ag Dec (Fed Qst.)
December 10, 2021
Thomas Fox v. Saginaw County, MI, et al
Appellate - 6th Circuit
3440 Civil Rights: Other
March 31, 2022
Thomas Fox v. Saginaw County, MI, et al
Appellate - 6th Circuit
3440 Civil Rights: Other
April 01, 2022
Harrison v. Envision Management Holding, Inc. Board, et al
Appellate - 10th Circuit
3791 Employee Retirement
April 06, 2022
Health Freedom Defense Fund, et al v. President of the United States, et al
Appellate - 11th Circuit
2899 APA Review/Appeal
April 21, 2022
PJM Power Providers Group v. FERC
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
November 05, 2021
Electric Power Supply Associat v. FERC
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
November 29, 2021
Pennsylvania Public Utility Co, et al v. FERC
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
December 03, 2021
USA v. United States Sugar Corporation, et al
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
1410 Antitrust
September 27, 2022
November 07, 2022Gorsuch Excoriates Chevron In Denied Veterans Benefits Case
September 30, 2022How Well Do You Know Supreme Court History?
June 06, 2018Nabors Loses $105K Sales Tax Refund For Drilling Parts
May 29, 2018Texas Comptroller Dodges Bipolar Ex-Employee's Bias Suit
November 08, 2017Texans Give AG Power To Hear Of Challenges To Constitution
October 23, 2017Ex-Fried Frank Client Fights To Revive Tax-Advice Suit
September 27, 2017Supreme Court Asked To Look At State Taxation Of Stored Gas
September 13, 2017Texas Justices Weigh Effect Of State's Tax Formulas
August 22, 20175th Circ. Opens Door For More Search Warrant Access
August 18, 2017Texas Tells State Court AMC's Tax Win Could Cost $6B
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters