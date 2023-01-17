Top 1% Gained Two-Thirds Of All New Wealth, Oxfam Says

A 2% wealth tax on millionaires, 3% over $50 million and 5% for billionaires could raise $1.7 trillion a year on a global basis, enough to lift 2 billion people above the poverty line, the report published Monday said. Its recommendations included taxing capital gains on par with labor income, doubling top marginal rates on personal income to the 1980 world average of nearly 60%, funding tax authorities and boosting transparency in policymaking, along with one-off wealth taxes and windfall profits taxes.
An accelerating trend of wealth accumulation at the top has continued since the 1980s, coinciding with a decline across all regions in tax rates on top marginal bands for personal income, dividend income, inheritance tax and corporate income tax, the report said. As a slowdown in the global economy forecast for this year is preceded by the cost-of-living crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, the report suggested a tide could be turning among key stakeholders on attitudes toward taxing wealth.
Some soundings resemble a death knell for trickle-down economics, which has been the guiding philosophy behind this decline in tax rates since the 1980s, according to Oxfam's Christian Hallum, a lead author of the report. Oxfam is a confederation of charitable organizations that focus on global poverty, according to its website.
"It does feel like there's a real shift this time — and recognition from across a lot of different stakeholders — that this is the way that you need to go in order to manage this crisis," Hallum told Law360 on Tuesday.
U.K. markets strongly rejected a raft of unfunded tax cuts proposed in September, while Sri Lanka defaulted on its debt obligations in April after enacting its own unfinanced tax cuts, the report said. The International Monetary Fund condemned the U.K. move, while recommending Sri Lanka tax wealth instead, it said.
Ninety-five major food and energy companies paid out $257 billion to shareholders last year, about 84% of windfall profits, defined as those exceeding the 2018 to 2021 average by over 10%, rather than reinvesting or paying employees, which Hallum said also feeds into the argument against wealth trickling down.
Correction: A previous version of this article misstated how much money food and energy companies paid out to shareholders last year and the type of profits compared with that figure. The errors have been corrected.
