Ex-Minneapolis Public Defender Lied On Taxes, Feds Say

By Gianna Ferrarin · February 13, 2023, 4:28 PM EST

A former chief public defender in Minneapolis has been charged by federal prosecutors with failing to pay taxes for his law firm and falsifying his own returns....

Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Benson

Case Number

0:23-cr-00036

Court

Minnesota

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

February 09, 2023

