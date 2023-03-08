3rd Circ. Rules Horse Breeders Can't Claim Tax Losses

By Theresa Schliep · March 8, 2023, 6:59 PM EST

Two New Jersey men can't claim tax losses for their horse breeding business because they didn't run the operation with the intent to make a profit, as indicated by their loss...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Mitchel Skolnick, et al v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue

Case Number

22-1501

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

tax court 

Date Filed

March 24, 2022

Case Title

Mitchel Skolnick, et al v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue

Case Number

22-1502

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

tax court 

Date Filed

March 24, 2022

Case Title

Eric Freeman v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue

Case Number

22-1503

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

tax court 

Date Filed

March 24, 2022

Recent Articles By Theresa