Tax Return Preparers Sentenced In $1.8M False Filing Scheme

By Theresa Schliep · March 17, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT

Five Texas tax return preparers were sentenced to prison for filing false returns and generating sham refunds for clients in a scheme that cost the U.S. government $1.8 million, prosecutors said....

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Parr

Case Number

6:22-cr-00068

Court

Texas Western

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

May 03, 2022

Case Title

USA v. Sais

Case Number

6:22-cr-00091

Court

Texas Western

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

June 06, 2022

Case Title

USA v. Brandon

Case Number

6:22-cr-00114

Court

Texas Western

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

July 18, 2022

Case Title

USA v. Alexander

Case Number

6:22-cr-00161

Court

Texas Western

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 21, 2022

Case Title

USA v. Loyd

Case Number

6:22-cr-00181

Court

Texas Western

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

October 24, 2022

Recent Articles By Theresa