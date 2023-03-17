Tax Return Preparers Sentenced In $1.8M False Filing Scheme

By Theresa Schliep · March 17, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
USA v. Parr
6:22-cr-00068
Texas Western
May 03, 2022
USA v. Sais
6:22-cr-00091
June 06, 2022
USA v. Brandon
6:22-cr-00114
July 18, 2022
USA v. Alexander
6:22-cr-00161
September 21, 2022
USA v. Loyd
6:22-cr-00181
October 24, 2022
March 16, 2023
March 15, 2023
March 14, 2023
March 13, 2023
March 10, 2023
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Tax Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.