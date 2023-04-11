Developing Countries Still Skeptical Of Global Tax Plan's Value

Adama Coulibaly, minister of economy and finance for Ivory Coast and bureau chair for the G-24, said all countries should put their weight behind the U.N.'s proposal to host talks on international tax reform. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Masha said her group is concerned the inclusive framework's proposals don't "yield meaningful revenue for developing countries" and are too complex to administer. She noted that the G-24 has made these criticisms before.
The G-24 issued a communiqué Tuesday that called for the "next wave of international tax reforms" to begin, welcoming the inclusive framework's work, but saying its solutions must be made "simple to administer" and "generate substantial new fiscal revenues" for developing countries. The United Nations could provide a forum to "address the urgent issues that have so far been excluded from the OECD workstream," the group said.
Masha, a former civil servant in Nigeria and official at the International Monetary Fund, encouraged countries to consider their own unique circumstances when asked for the G-24's views on how developing countries should proceed regarding major international tax reforms that are underway. Nearly 50 countries already have begun implementing parts of a 15% global minimum tax plan called Pillar Two.
Masha said the primary concern about Pillar Two among G-24 members is that fixing a low minimum tax rate could put pressure on countries to lower other rates, which tend to be much higher than 15%.
"A mandated minimum could eventually converge to the maximum, resulting in revenue loss," she said.
This summer, countries expect to participate in a signing ceremony for a multilateral treaty to rewrite the corporate tax landscape by reallocating a share of taxing rights on certain large companies under a system called Pillar One. That plan was packaged with the 15% minimum tax in an October 2021 agreement signed by most inclusive framework members.
G-24 members Nigeria, Kenya, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were the only inclusive framework members that didn't sign the agreement. In Kenya's case, a simulation found that Pillar One would allocate profits from 11 companies, while its digital services tax, which would be banned under the plan, covers nearly 90 companies, according to Masha.
Even so, Kenyan President William Ruto told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce this month that he would bring his government's DST in line with Pillar One. Kenya is in the midst of negotiating a trade deal with the U.S. that multinational corporations have lobbied to make conditional on the country repealing its DST.
Low-income countries would see the most revenue gains from Pillar One in proportion to overall corporate income tax revenue and compared to other inclusive framework members, the OECD said in January, estimating that between $12 billion and $25 billion would be reallocated annually on a global basis.
"Our members are concerned about the dispute resolution process," Masha said, in addition to concerns about revenue. All signatories of the Pillar One treaty would be bound to a dispute resolution process, which has drawn concern from countries such as Nigeria.
The G-24 told the U.N. last month that it should coordinate with the OECD/G20 inclusive framework to avoid duplicating its work. The General Assembly has tasked the secretary general with reporting on whether the organization should play a greater role in global tax matters. The G-24 recommended the U.N. look into taxation of services, taxation of mobile workers, minimum taxation of high net worth individuals, simplifying transfer pricing with formulaic methods and reviewing rules that govern taxing rights granted to residence and source jurisdictions with an eye toward mobility.
During Tuesday's news conference, Adama Coulibaly, minister of economy and finance for Ivory Coast and bureau chair for the G-24, said all countries should put their weight behind the U.N.'s proposal to host talks on international tax reform.
The U.N. proposal is for a "global solution" that "would allow for a larger participation of all actors in negotiations, in cooperation regarding international tax regimes, so that all the tax problems could be managed," Coulibaly said. "The resources released through digitalization could be used to improve economic growth."
The OECD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
--Editing by Roy LeBlanc.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.