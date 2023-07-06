Analysis

Federal Tax Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2023

By David van den Berg · July 6, 2023, 12:57 PM EDT

In the second half of 2023, tax pros will be watching a challenge in the U.S. Supreme Court to the repatriation tax enacted in the 2017 federal tax overhaul and a...

Documents

Case Information

Case Title

Liberty Global, Inc. v. USA

Case Number

1:20-cv-03501

Court

Colorado

Nature of Suit

Tax Suits

Date Filed

November 27, 2020

Case Title

USA v. Liberty Global Inc.

Case Number

1:22-cv-02622

Court

Colorado

Nature of Suit

Tax Suits

Date Filed

October 07, 2022

Case Title

Tribune Media Company v. CIR

Case Number

23-1135

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

tax 

Date Filed

January 20, 2023

Case Title

Chicago Baseball Holdings, LLC, et al v. CIR

Case Number

23-1136

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

tax 

Date Filed

January 20, 2023

Case Title

Tribune Media Company v. CIR

Case Number

23-1242

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

tax 

Date Filed

February 08, 2023

Case Title

Chicago Baseball Holdings, LLC, et al v. CIR

Case Number

23-1243

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

tax 

Date Filed

February 08, 2023

Case Title

Charles G. Moore, et al., Petitioners v. United States

Case Number

22-800

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

February 23, 2023

Case Title

Mayo Clinic v. United States

Case Number

23-2246

Court

Appellate - 8th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2870 Tax Suits

Date Filed

May 22, 2023

