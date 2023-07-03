Top Federal Tax Cases In 1st Half Of 2023
By Kat Lucero · July 3, 2023, 1:16 PM EDT
Analysis
Green Rock LLC v. Internal Revenue Service et al
Alabama Northern
899(Administrative Procedure Act / Review or Appeal of Agency Decision)
October 02, 2021
Alexandru Bittner, Petitioner v. United States
Supreme Court
March 02, 2022
May 02, 2022
Hanna Karcho Polselli, et al., Petitioners v. Internal Revenue Service
Supreme Court
2870 Tax Suits: Taxes
June 28, 2022
Historic Investment Fund 2022 LLC v. United States of America et al
Ohio Northern
Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision
November 15, 2022
Historic Investment Fund 2022 (QP) LLC v. United States of America et al
Ohio Northern
Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision
November 15, 2022
GBX Fund Investment 2022 LLC v. United States of America et al
Ohio Northern
Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision
November 15, 2022
