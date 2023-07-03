Analysis

Top Federal Tax Cases In 1st Half Of 2023

By Kat Lucero · July 3, 2023, 1:16 PM EDT

The Internal Revenue Service's authority to assess penalties tied to foreign information returns was the subject of notable federal tax decisions in the first half of 2023, while the U.S. Supreme...

Case Information

Case Title

Green Rock LLC v. Internal Revenue Service et al

Case Number

2:21-cv-01320

Court

Alabama Northern

Nature of Suit

899(Administrative Procedure Act / Review or Appeal of Agency Decision)

Date Filed

October 02, 2021

Case Title

Alexandru Bittner, Petitioner v. United States

Case Number

21-1195

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

March 02, 2022

Case Title

In Re Grand Jury v.

Case Number

21-1397

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

May 02, 2022

Case Title

Hanna Karcho Polselli, et al., Petitioners v. Internal Revenue Service

Case Number

21-1599

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2870 Tax Suits: Taxes

Date Filed

June 28, 2022

Case Title

Historic Investment Fund 2022 LLC v. United States of America et al

Case Number

1:22-cv-02061

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

November 15, 2022

Case Title

Historic Investment Fund 2022 (QP) LLC v. United States of America et al

Case Number

1:22-cv-02062

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

November 15, 2022

Case Title

GBX Fund Investment 2022 LLC v. United States of America et al

Case Number

1:22-cv-02063

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

November 15, 2022

