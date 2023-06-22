Trump Niece Can't Revive Inheritance Suit In NY Appeal

By Henrik Nilsson · June 22, 2023, 7:01 PM EDT

A Manhattan appeals court on Thursday shot down a bid by Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump to resurrect a suit alleging that the former president and his siblings stole her inheritance,...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Featured Stories

Tax Credit Transfer Rules Will Usher A Clean Energy Bonanza No Photo Available

Keith Goldberg

The long-awaited release of ground rules on how clean energy developers can transfer federal tax credits to others in exchange for cas... (more story)

Wayfair At 5: 5 Things We Know And 5 Things We Don't Maria Koklanaris

Maria Koklanaris
Senior Tax Correspondent

The landmark Wayfair decision turns 5 years old Wednesday as something of an anomaly — a fairly limited decision that nonetheless has ... (more story)

Book, Tax Timing Mismatches May Linger Under Global Deal Natalie Olivo

Natalie Olivo
Senior Tax Correspondent

An international minimum tax agreement uses accounting methods to smooth out timing differences between corporate financial statements... (more story)