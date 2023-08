If Justices End Chevron Deference, Auer Could Be Next Target

By Sohan Dasgupta ·

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to recalibrate, and perhaps jettison, Chevron deference. Derived from a 1984 Supreme Court case — Chevron U.S.A. Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council Inc. —...

To view the full article, register now.