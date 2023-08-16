US Chamber Backs Tribune In 7th Circ. Over Cubs Sale Funds

By David Hansen · August 16, 2023, 9:22 PM EDT

The IRS arbitrarily modified rules and would create uncertainty in tax law in its approach toward the litigated $249 million loan used to finance Tribune Media Co.'s sale of the Chicago Cubs,...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Tribune Media Company v. CIR

Case Number

23-1135

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 20, 2023

Case Title

Chicago Baseball Holdings, LLC, et al v. CIR

Case Number

23-1136

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 20, 2023

Case Title

Tribune Media Company v. CIR

Case Number

23-1242

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

February 08, 2023

Case Title

Chicago Baseball Holdings, LLC, et al v. CIR

Case Number

23-1243

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

February 08, 2023

Recent Articles By David