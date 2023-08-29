After Rebuke, Trimmed LeClairRyan Founder Deal Set For OK

By Andrew Strickler · August 29, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT

A Virginia federal judge who recently shot down an "offensive" settlement between a trustee and a LeClairRyan founder with tax headaches related to the bankrupt firm on Tuesday was set to...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

LeClairRyan PLLC

Case Number

3:19-bk-34574

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 03, 2019

Case Title

Adams, et al. v. Tavenner

Case Number

3:22-cv-00237

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Bankruptcy Appeal (801)

Date Filed

April 14, 2022

Case Title

Gary LeClair v. Lynn Tavenner

Case Number

23-1131

Court

Appellate - 4th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3422 Bankruptcy Appeals Rule 28 USC 158

Date Filed

February 06, 2023

Recent Articles By Andrew