Top Federal Tax Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2025
By Kat Lucero · July 3, 2025, 6:01 PM EDT
Analysis
Liberty Global v. United States
Appellate - 10th Circuit
2870 Tax Suits
December 28, 2023
HDH GROUP, INC v. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Pennsylvania Western
Taxes
July 09, 2024
The Kenjya-Trusant Group, LLC v. United States of America
Maryland
Taxes
September 06, 2024
New World Montessori School v. The United States of America et al
Texas Western
Taxes
September 10, 2024
United States of America v. Vance Finance and Holding Corp. et al
New York Southern
Taxes
September 10, 2024
MTH Enterprises, LLC et al v. United States Internal Revenue Service et al
Illinois Northern
870 Tax Suit: Taxes
October 08, 2024
Intercontinental Capital Group v. United States of America
New York Eastern
Taxes
November 15, 2024
Ryan LLC v. Internal Revenue Service et al
Texas Northern
Other Statutes: Administrative Procedure Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision
January 10, 2025
Connecticut
Tax Suits: IRS-Third Party
March 19, 2025
American Remediation & Environmental, Inc. v. United States of America
Alabama Southern
Taxes
April 01, 2025
Titan Mutual Lending, Inc. v. United States of America
California Central
Taxes
April 03, 2025
CIC Services, LLC v. Internal Revenue Service et al
Tennessee Eastern
Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision
April 09, 2025
Tri-State Memorial Hospital v. United States of America
Washington Eastern
Taxes
May 28, 2025
EDS Service Solutions, LLC v. United States of America
Georgia Northern
Taxes
May 28, 2025
Drake Plastics Ltd. Co. et al v. Internal Revenue Service et al
Texas Southern
Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision
June 04, 2025
