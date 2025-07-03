Analysis

Top Federal Tax Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2025

By Kat Lucero · July 3, 2025, 6:01 PM EDT

In the second half of this year, tax professionals will be keeping an eye on suits challenging the IRS' handling of employee retention tax credits and litigation over new microcaptive insurance...

Case Information

Case Title

Liberty Global v. United States

Case Number

23-1410

Court

Appellate - 10th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2870 Tax Suits

Date Filed

December 28, 2023

Case Title

HDH GROUP, INC v. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Case Number

2:24-cv-00988

Court

Pennsylvania Western

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Date Filed

July 09, 2024

Case Title

The Kenjya-Trusant Group, LLC v. United States of America

Case Number

1:24-cv-02592

Court

Maryland

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Date Filed

September 06, 2024

Case Title

New World Montessori School v. The United States of America et al

Case Number

3:24-cv-00322

Court

Texas Western

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Date Filed

September 10, 2024

Case Title

United States of America v. Vance Finance and Holding Corp. et al

Case Number

1:24-cv-06846

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Date Filed

September 10, 2024

Case Title

MTH Enterprises, LLC et al v. United States Internal Revenue Service et al

Case Number

1:24-cv-09729

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

870 Tax Suit: Taxes

Date Filed

October 08, 2024

Case Title

Intercontinental Capital Group v. United States of America

Case Number

2:24-cv-07967

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Date Filed

November 15, 2024

Case Title

Ryan LLC v. Internal Revenue Service et al

Case Number

3:25-cv-00078

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedure Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

January 10, 2025

Case Title

Lemberg Law, LLC v. USA

Case Number

3:25-cv-00405

Court

Connecticut

Nature of Suit

Tax Suits: IRS-Third Party

Date Filed

March 19, 2025

Case Title

American Remediation & Environmental, Inc. v. United States of America

Case Number

1:25-cv-00128

Court

Alabama Southern

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Date Filed

April 01, 2025

Case Title

Titan Mutual Lending, Inc. v. United States of America

Case Number

8:25-cv-00669

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Date Filed

April 03, 2025

Case Title

CIC Services, LLC v. Internal Revenue Service et al

Case Number

3:25-cv-00146

Court

Tennessee Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

April 09, 2025

Case Title

Tri-State Memorial Hospital v. United States of America

Case Number

2:25-cv-00181

Court

Washington Eastern

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Date Filed

May 28, 2025

Case Title

EDS Service Solutions, LLC v. United States of America

Case Number

1:25-cv-02944

Court

Georgia Northern

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Date Filed

May 28, 2025

Case Title

Drake Plastics Ltd. Co. et al v. Internal Revenue Service et al

Case Number

4:25-cv-02570

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

June 04, 2025

