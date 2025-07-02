Analysis

Top Federal Tax Cases Of 2025: Midyear Report

By Anna Scott Farrell · July 2, 2025, 5:48 PM EDT

In the first half of the year, the U.S. Supreme Court barred a defunct transportation company's bankruptcy trustee from clawing back federal taxes and prevented the U.S. Tax Court from reviewing...

Case Information

Case Title

Express Scripts, Inc. and Subsidiaries v. United States of America

Case Number

4:21-cv-00737

Court

Missouri Eastern

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Date Filed

June 22, 2021

Case Title

IN RE: VANGUARD CHESTER FUNDS LITIGATION

Case Number

2:22-cv-00955

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Date Filed

March 14, 2022

Case Title

United States, Petitioner v. David L. Miller

Case Number

23-824

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

1422 Bankruptcy Appeals Rule 28 USC 158

Date Filed

January 31, 2024

Case Title

Commissioner of Internal Revenue, Petitioner v. Jennifer Zuch

Case Number

24-416

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

tax court 

Date Filed

October 15, 2024

Case Title

ERC Today LLC et al v. McInelly et al

Case Number

2:24-cv-03178

Court

Arizona

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

November 13, 2024

