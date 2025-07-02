Top Federal Tax Cases Of 2025: Midyear Report

Analysis
By Anna Scott Farrell · July 2, 2025, 5:48 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Express Scripts, Inc. and Subsidiaries v. United States of America
4:21-cv-00737
Missouri Eastern
Taxes
June 22, 2021
IN RE: VANGUARD CHESTER FUNDS LITIGATION
2:22-cv-00955
Pennsylvania Eastern
Contract: Other
March 14, 2022
United States, Petitioner v. David L. Miller
23-824
Supreme Court
1422 Bankruptcy Appeals Rule 28 USC 158
January 31, 2024
Commissioner of Internal Revenue, Petitioner v. Jennifer Zuch
24-416
tax court
October 15, 2024
ERC Today LLC et al v. McInelly et al
2:24-cv-03178
Arizona
Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision
November 13, 2024
July 10, 2025
July 09, 2025
July 08, 2025
July 07, 2025
July 03, 2025
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Job Title
Law360 Tax Authority may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 Tax Authority takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.