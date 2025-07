Rising Star: Davis Polk's Aliza Slansky

Law360 (July 21, 2025, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Aliza Slansky of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is lead counsel in Sycamore Partners' $23 billion acquisition of Walgreens Boots Alliance and advised Missouri tech company Emerson on a series of...

