Rising Star: Freshfields' Joe Soltis

Law360 (July 23, 2025, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Joe Soltis of Freshfields LLP has advised companies on several multibillion-dollar transactions, including Cencora's $4.6 billion acquisition of Retina Consultants of America, earning him a spot among the tax law practitioners under...

