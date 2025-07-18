Trade Legal Matters To Watch: Midyear Report

By Dylan Moroses · July 18, 2025, 8:41 PM EDT
HMTX Industries LLC v. US
23-1891
Appellate - Federal Circuit
-
May 16, 2023
V.O.S. Selections, Inc. v. Trump
25-1812
May 28, 2025
State of Oregon v. Trump
25-1813
Learning Resources, Inc., et al v. Donald Trump, et al
25-5202
Appellate - DC Circuit
2890 Other Statutory Actions
May 30, 2025
July 25, 2025
July 22, 2025
July 16, 2025
July 14, 2025
July 11, 2025
July 07, 2025
July 03, 2025
July 01, 2025
June 30, 2025
