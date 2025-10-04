Up First At High Court: Election Laws & Conversion Therapy

By Katie Buehler · October 4, 2025, 2:41 PM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in six cases during the first week of its October 2025 term, including in disputes over federal candidates' ability to challenge state election...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

United States Postal Service, et al., Petitioners v. Lebene Konan

Case Number

24-351

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 27, 2024

Case Title

Dwayne Barrett, Petitioner v. United States

Case Number

24-5774

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Prisoner Petition

Date Filed

October 17, 2024

Case Title

Harold R. Berk, Petitioner v. Wilson C. Choy, et al.

Case Number

24-440

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

4362 Medical Malpractice

Date Filed

October 18, 2024

Case Title

Kaley Chiles, Petitioner v. Patty Salazar, in her Official Capacity as Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, et al.

Case Number

24-539

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

November 13, 2024

Case Title

David Asa Villarreal, Petitioner v. Texas

Case Number

24-557

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

November 18, 2024

Case Title

Michael J. Bost, et al., Petitioners v. Illinois State Board of Elections, et al.

Case Number

24-568

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

November 21, 2024

Recent Articles By Katie