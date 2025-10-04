Up First At High Court: Election Laws & Conversion Therapy

By Katie Buehler · October 4, 2025, 2:41 PM EDT
United States Postal Service, et al., Petitioners v. Lebene Konan
24-351
Supreme Court
3890 Other Statutory Actions
September 27, 2024
Dwayne Barrett, Petitioner v. United States
24-5774
Prisoner Petition
October 17, 2024
Harold R. Berk, Petitioner v. Wilson C. Choy, et al.
24-440
4362 Medical Malpractice
October 18, 2024
Kaley Chiles, Petitioner v. Patty Salazar, in her Official Capacity as Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, et al.
24-539
3440 Other Civil Rights
November 13, 2024
David Asa Villarreal, Petitioner v. Texas
24-557
November 18, 2024
Michael J. Bost, et al., Petitioners v. Illinois State Board of Elections, et al.
24-568
3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes
November 21, 2024
