Up Next At High Court: Tariffs, Fugitives & Contractor Liability
By Katie Buehler · October 31, 2025, 8:35 PM EDT
Roundup
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Sarah Palmquist, Individually and as Next Friend of E.P., a Minor, et al.
Supreme Court
4365 P.I. - Product Liability
January 10, 2025
Coney Island Auto Parts Unlimited, Inc., Petitioner v. Jeanne Ann Burton, Chapter 7 Trustee for Vista-Pro Automotive, LLC
Supreme Court
January 30, 2025
Winston Tyler Hencely, Petitioner v. Fluor Corporation, et al.
Supreme Court
4360 Other Personal Injury
February 26, 2025
Isabel Rico, Petitioner v. United States
Supreme Court
April 07, 2025
Learning Resources, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al.
Supreme Court
2890 Other Statutory Actions
June 17, 2025
Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al., Petitioners v. V.O.S. Selections, Inc., et al.
Supreme Court
-
September 04, 2025
