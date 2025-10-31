Roundup

Up Next At High Court: Tariffs, Fugitives & Contractor Liability

By Katie Buehler · October 31, 2025, 8:35 PM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court will begin its November oral argument session Monday, during which the justices will consider President Donald Trump's authority to impose tariffs on foreign countries under an emergency...

Case Information

Case Title

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Sarah Palmquist, Individually and as Next Friend of E.P., a Minor, et al.

Case Number

24-724

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

4365 P.I. - Product Liability

Date Filed

January 10, 2025

Case Title

Coney Island Auto Parts Unlimited, Inc., Petitioner v. Jeanne Ann Burton, Chapter 7 Trustee for Vista-Pro Automotive, LLC

Case Number

24-808

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 30, 2025

Case Title

Winston Tyler Hencely, Petitioner v. Fluor Corporation, et al.

Case Number

24-924

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

4360 Other Personal Injury

Date Filed

February 26, 2025

Case Title

Isabel Rico, Petitioner v. United States

Case Number

24-1056

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 07, 2025

Case Title

Learning Resources, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al.

Case Number

24-1287

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

June 17, 2025

Case Title

Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al., Petitioners v. V.O.S. Selections, Inc., et al.

Case Number

25-250

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 04, 2025

