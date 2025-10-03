4 Top Supreme Court Cases To Watch This Term
By Katie Buehler · October 3, 2025, 10:25 PM EDT
Analysis
Bradley Little, Governor of Idaho, et al., Petitioners v. Lindsay Hecox, et al.
Supreme Court
July 15, 2024
West Virginia, et al., Petitioners v. B. P. J., By Her Next Friend and Mother, Heather Jackson
Supreme Court
4448 Civil Rights
July 16, 2024
Louisiana, Appellant v. Phillip Callais, et al.
Supreme Court
August 01, 2024
Press Robinson, et al., Appellants v. Phillip Callais, et al.
Supreme Court
August 01, 2024
Learning Resources, Inc., et al., Petitioners v. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al.
Supreme Court
2890 Other Statutory Actions
June 17, 2025
Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al., Petitioners v. V.O.S. Selections, Inc., et al.
Supreme Court
-
September 04, 2025
Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al., Applicants v. Lisa D. Cook, Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
Supreme Court
2890 Other Statutory Actions
September 18, 2025
Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, et al., Petitioners v. Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, et al.
Supreme Court
2899 Other Statutes APA/Review Agency
September 22, 2025
