Colo. Man Gets 12 Years, Must Pay $48M For Fraud Scheme

By Rachel Konieczny · December 16, 2025, 8:11 PM EST
USA v. Conner et al
1:23-cr-00390
Colorado
September 06, 2023
USA v. McPhee et al
1:24-cr-00352
December 04, 2024
Stephen K. CooperEditor-at-Large
With the midterm elections less than a year away, House and Senate members have been mulling several bread-and-butter tax issues such ... (more story)
Maria KoklanarisSenior Tax Correspondent
From a win for A&E Television Networks over New York City's unincorporated business tax to Colorado voters' approval of ballot measure... (more story)
Molly MosesContributing Editor
The first part of Eaton’s closely watched U.S. Tax Court trial over the company’s financing of a 2012 acquisition has wrapped up, and ... (more story)
