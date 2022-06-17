Apartment Owners Sue To Stop Broad St. Paul Rent Cap

By Nate Beck (June 17, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Two apartment owners say a new rent control ordinance in St. Paul, Minnesota, that's among the strictest in the country has devalued their properties by forcing them to charge rent below market value, in a suit arguing that the new law amounts to an unconstitutional taking. St. Paul voters in November approved an ordinance with 52% of the vote setting rent increases at no more than 3% a year for most apartment owners. Unlike rent control measures in other cities, St. Paul's ordinance does not exempt most new construction and doesn't allow property owners to raise the rent once a tenant...

