Calif. AG Urges Fresno To Reject Industrial Rezoning

By David Holtzman (October 12, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta has sent a letter to the city of Fresno questioning its proposal to rezone roughly 93 acres for industrial use, citing the area's low incomes and history of environmental justice issues, and suggesting the plan may face legal challenges if approved....

