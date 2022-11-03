NY Says Penn Station Records Are Off-Limits

By Nate Beck (November 3, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Empire State Development Corp. argues it does not have to disclose certain financial documents tied to the multibillion-dollar renovation of Pennsylvania Station in a New York state court suit accusing the agency of failing to disclose contacts with developer Vornado Realty Trust, the largest property owner affected by the project....

