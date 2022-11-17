Homeless Vets Sue Los Angeles VA For Housing, Health Care

By Quinn Wilson (November 17, 2022, 9:46 PM EST) -- Fourteen homeless veterans sued the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in California federal court, accusing the department of violating federal disability discrimination laws as nearly 3,500 veterans remain unhoused in Los Angeles....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS