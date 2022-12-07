Liberty Mutual Disputes $7M Expense Bill For Explosion Suits

By Ben Zigterman (December 7, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. asked an Indiana federal court to find that it owes $157,000 at most in legal expense reimbursements to an engineering company for suits stemming from a 2013 gas explosion, not $7.5 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS