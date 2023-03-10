Exclusion Status Unclear In Injury Coverage Fight, Judge Says

By Ganesh Setty (March 10, 2023, 5:02 PM EST) -- Underlying defendants in a construction injury suit cannot yet stay coverage litigation over Atain Specialty Insurance's duty to defend, a New Mexico federal court ruled, finding the parties have not fully argued whether an underlying court decision definitively establishes that an employer's liability exclusion applies....

