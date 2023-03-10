Condo Board Accuses Travelers Of Abruptly Pulling Coverage

By Josh Liberatore (March 10, 2023, 6:10 PM EST) -- A Chicago condominium association and its board members accused a Travelers unit of going back on its promise to cover their defense costs in an underlying suit, telling an Illinois federal court that the insurer's actions are part of a broader pattern of troubling behavior in the state....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS