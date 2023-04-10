Firm Accused Of Negligence Owes Insurer For Defense Costs

By Hope Patti (April 10, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- An insurer can recoup more than $188,000 from a law firm that it defended in an underlying legal malpractice suit, a South Carolina federal court ruled Monday, nearly a month after finding the carrier had no duty to defend or indemnify the firm....

