Ohio Panel Backs Insurer's Win In Fatal Crash Coverage Fight

By Emily Enfinger (April 12, 2023, 6:20 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state appeals court affirmed Westfield Insurance Co.'s defeat of two policyholders' claims that they were entitled to underinsured motorist coverage under a commercial automobile liability policy after a fatal crash, saying the couple wasn't driving the car that is covered under the policy....

