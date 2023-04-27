Ill. Panel Affirms Zurich Win In Employee Injury Coverage Row

By Ganesh Setty (April 27, 2023, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A logistics company cannot get coverage from Zurich under its employer liability policy over an employee's claims that it deliberately caused his injuries, an Illinois state appeals court ruled, finding that even if West Virginia law applied to the dispute, as the company argued, the outcome would be the same....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS