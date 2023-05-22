Groups Back Zurich's 8th Circ. Rehearing Bid In Lead Case

By Ganesh Setty (May 22, 2023, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Two insurance industry groups asked the Eighth Circuit to reconsider its ruling hiking a Zurich unit's coverage obligations to Fluor Corp. to $21.5 million over lead contamination claims, arguing a split three-judge panel erred by interpreting an endorsement in isolation, thus "fundamentally altering the insurance bargain."...

