Freight Co. Sues For Coverage Of Wrecked Dump Truck

By Riley Murdock (May 25, 2023, 6:54 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma freight company told a federal court on Thursday that a Florida trucking company owes it more than $320,000 for a damaged dump truck — and that the trucker and its insurer committed fraud by sending proof of insurance coverage they later claimed was unavailable....

