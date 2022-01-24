The Leaderboard: Tracking A Firm's Litigation Footprint

Here is a peek at the footprints that the 100 firms that topped the Law360 Pulse Leaderboard have left in federal district courts around the country over the past three years, using litigation data from Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company.
Some firms on the Leaderboard have appeared in nearly all of the more than 90 federal district courts, while others have a lucrative practice footprint that takes them to a more select range of districts, depending on their particular practice strengths.
Explore firms' geographic footprint using the dropdown menu below. Here, you can examine the federal district courts and states a firm has appeared in over the past three years, and where Leaderboard firms' appearances cluster.
Source: Lex Machina
*Data includes cases filed from Nov. 1, 2018, to Oct. 31, 2021. Data is limited to civil federal district court cases, excluding prisoner petitioners, Social Security cases and cases identified as associated member cases of multidistrict litigation. Data was pulled from Lex Machina on Jan. 14, 2022.
