US Asks Court Not To Pause Tax Probe Summons Case

By Emlyn Cameron · May 6, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT

A Florida federal court shouldn't grant an insurance company that the Internal Revenue Service is investigating for possible tax shelter promotion penalties an additional six months to prepare for a hearing,...

Case Information

Case Title

United States of America v. Captive Alternatives, LLC

Case Number

8:22-cv-00406

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Date Filed

February 18, 2022

