Reno Policy Needn't Cover Pre-Construction Fire, Judge Says

By Parker Quinlan · July 19, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT

A Texas federal judge has ruled that a Dallas real estate developer can't put its insurer on the hook under a rehabilitation and renovation policy for an apartment building that burned...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

AN Properties LLC v. The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company

Case Number

3:21-cv-00967

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Insurance

Date Filed

April 30, 2021

Case Title

AN Properties LLC etal v. The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company

Case Number

3:21-cv-00969

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Insurance

Date Filed

April 30, 2021

Featured Stories

R&W Insurance Claim Frequency Expected To Normalize No Photo Available

Ganesh Setty

The proportion of representations and warranties policies with at least one claim dipped in 2021 but is anticipated to return to histo... (more story)

Insurance Suits Rise As High Inflation Pressures Carriers No Photo Available

Eli Flesch

Increasing litigation costs and higher consumer prices in industries such as construction are feeding into a challenging inflation env... (more story)

Virus Coverage Suits Still High After Early Pandemic Spike No Photo Available

Ben Zigterman

When a New Orleans restaurant filed a business interruption suit against its insurer seeking coverage for losses three days after the ... (more story)