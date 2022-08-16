Mass. Health Network, Insurer Settle Over Scientist's Award

By Khadrice Rollins · August 16, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT

A Massachusetts health care network has resolved a suit against its secondary insurer for refusing to help cover a $20 million judgment in favor of a cancer scientist, according to an...

Case Information

Case Title

Steward Healthcare System LLC v. Federal Insurance Company

Case Number

1:21-cv-11020

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

June 18, 2021

