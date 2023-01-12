Insurer Fights Law Firm's Bid For Malpractice Case Coverage

By Daniel Connolly · January 12, 2023, 4:18 PM EST

An insurance company has told a Tennessee federal court it shouldn't have to honor the $1 million liability policy it sold to a law firm because when the firm president renewed...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Berkley Assurance Company v. The Adams Law Firm et al

Case Number

3:23-cv-00014

Court

Tennessee Eastern

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

January 10, 2023

Featured Stories

2nd Circ. To Consider Shipper's Lost Policy Dispute No Photo Available

Shane Dilworth

The Second Circuit on Wednesday will tackle whether a charter shipping company that entered into a $4.6 million settlement to resolve ... (more story)

Ohio Coverage Ruling Won't End 'Silent Cyber' Fight No Photo Available

Josh Liberatore

The Ohio Supreme Court's ruling that a medical billing company doesn't have coverage for a ransomware attack under a property policy i... (more story)

Cyber Outlook For 2023 Is Optimistic, Lockton Pro Says No Photo Available

Daniel Tay
Tax Correspondent

After a rocky start to 2022, cyberinsurance rate increases began stabilizing toward the end of the year and will likely continue doing... (more story)