Washington Cases To Watch In 2023

By Greg Lamm · February 3, 2023, 10:37 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Madeleine Barlow v. State of Washington
21-35397
Appellate - 9th Circuit
3448 Civil Rights - Education
May 25, 2021
The Board of Regents of the University of Washington v. Employers Insurance Company of Wausau
2:22-cv-01538
Washington Western
Insurance
October 28, 2022
January 25, 2023
January 09, 2023
November 28, 2022
November 22, 2022
November 08, 2022
October 19, 2022
October 18, 2022
October 05, 2022
October 04, 2022
September 22, 2022
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Insurance Authority daily newsletters.
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.