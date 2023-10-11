Missouri Dental Offices, Insurer Drop COVID-19 Coverage Suit

By Ken Downey Jr. · October 11, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT

Four dental offices seeking coverage from an insurer for COVID-related business disruptions have dropped a class action in Missouri federal court....

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Blue Springs Dental Care LLC et al v. Owners Insurance Company

Case Number

4:20-cv-00383

Court

Missouri Western

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

May 13, 2020

Featured Stories

Ruling Casts Shadow On Health Plans' Drug Coupon Policies No Photo Available

Kellie Mejdrich

A recent court ruling wiping out a President Donald Trump-era policy that allowed insurance companies to exclude drug manufacturer cou... (more story)

Meaning Of 'Knowledge' Key In Ex-NS8 Legal Chief's Appeal No Photo Available

Daniel Tay
Tax Correspondent

The meaning of "knowledge" sounds like a philosophical question with no answer, but is a question the Ninth Circuit will attempt to cl... (more story)

Tort Report: Ill. Jury Awards Record Nursing Home Verdict No Photo Available

Y. Peter Kang

The biggest nursing home negligence verdict in Illinois history and a Ninth Circuit new trial order in a deadly tour bus crash case le... (more story)