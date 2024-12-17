When US Privilege Law Applies To Docs Made Outside The US
By Michael Mueller and Rob Edwards · December 17, 2024, 5:04 PM EST
In today's global economy, with litigation involving foreign companies, American courts increasingly face choice-of-law questions implicating the laws of foreign nations. Particularly sensitive situations arise when foreign attorney-client communications become relevant...
To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial
Already a subscriber? Click here to login