Life Insurer Agrees To Settle Inflated Charges Suits For $45M

By Ganesh Setty · July 2, 2025, 9:09 PM EDT
Robert R. Fine v. Kansas City Life Insurance Company
2:22-cv-02071
California Central
Insurance
March 29, 2022
McMillan v. Kansas City Life Insurance Company
1:22-cv-01100
Maryland
May 05, 2022
Van Zanten et al v. Kansas City Life Insurance Company
4:25-cv-00095
Missouri Western
February 12, 2025
Van Zanten v. Kansas City Life Insurance Company
4:25-cv-00179
March 12, 2025
