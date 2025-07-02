Life Insurer Agrees To Settle Inflated Charges Suits For $45M

By Ganesh Setty · July 2, 2025, 9:09 PM EDT

A Missouri-based life insurer agreed to pay $45 million to settle a group of proposed and certified class actions accusing it of using certain nonmortality factors, contrary to policy language, to...

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Robert R. Fine v. Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Case Number

2:22-cv-02071

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

March 29, 2022

Case Title

McMillan v. Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Case Number

1:22-cv-01100

Court

Maryland

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

May 05, 2022

Case Title

Van Zanten et al v. Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Case Number

4:25-cv-00095

Court

Missouri Western

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

February 12, 2025

Case Title

Van Zanten v. Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Case Number

4:25-cv-00179

Court

Missouri Western

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

March 12, 2025

